AIA Group Ltd Acquires 16,061 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 50.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.41.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.0 %

XOM stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.27. 11,684,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,267,027. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

