AIA Group Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 11,878 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 417.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 415,696 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $77,876,000 after purchasing an additional 335,338 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $2,460,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $238.63. 2,612,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,622. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $244.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $729,842.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.50.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

