AIA Group Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 11.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,781 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 77,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,817 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.85.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.17. 1,128,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,063. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.90. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.68 and a 1 year high of $211.96.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

