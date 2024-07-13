AIA Group Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $165.46. 2,256,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $117.28 and a 52 week high of $221.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.85.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.09 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

