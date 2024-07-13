AIA Group Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

AIA Group Ltd lowered its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,857,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Welltower by 1,412.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 594,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,062,000 after buying an additional 555,353 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,085,000 after buying an additional 18,807 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Welltower by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,019,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,955,000 after buying an additional 72,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WELL
Welltower Stock Performance
Shares of WELL traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,512,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.02. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.64, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.
Welltower Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 301.23%.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Welltower
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.