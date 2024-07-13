AIA Group Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,690,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,306,000 after buying an additional 123,226 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,476,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 968,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,303,000 after purchasing an additional 13,145 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,855,000 after purchasing an additional 524,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 840,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,707,000 after purchasing an additional 116,890 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on IBKR shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.11.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.61. 1,031,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,056. The firm has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.81. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.60 and a twelve month high of $129.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.77.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.72%. Research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Further Reading

