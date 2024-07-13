AIA Group Ltd Has $400,000 Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,371 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in First Solar were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 27.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 50.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 626,013 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $101,157,000 after buying an additional 210,947 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 10.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,283,705 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $369,024,000 after buying an additional 211,755 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,040,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,945,549,000 after buying an additional 279,424 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSLR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,640,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,713. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $306.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.38.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. First Solar’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $274.00 target price (up previously from $209.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.92.

In related news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total transaction of $602,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,051.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $393,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,120.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total value of $602,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,051.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,428 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

