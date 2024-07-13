AIA Group Ltd Makes New Investment in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in State Street by 3.4% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in State Street by 28.3% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in State Street by 2.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in State Street by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

STT traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,974,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,645. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus raised their price objective on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.11.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

