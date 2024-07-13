AIA Group Ltd Purchases Shares of 11,512 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,550,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662,332 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,335,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,541,000 after acquiring an additional 606,518 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,647,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,325,000 after purchasing an additional 49,540 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,827,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,369,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,139 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TSN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.
Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.32. 1,012,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,749. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.20, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.74. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.53.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.11%.
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
