AIA Group Ltd Purchases Shares of 45,395 Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 150,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 33.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 100,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 645,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after buying an additional 62,182 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 61,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,705,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $39,123.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,454.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $39,123.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,454.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $38,493.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,578.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,057 shares of company stock valued at $191,141 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BXMT. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BXMT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.88. 2,625,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,110. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $23.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 629.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.14%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,266.67%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Featured Stories

