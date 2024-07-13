AIA Group Ltd Takes Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,839 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CFG remained flat at $38.20 during trading hours on Friday. 3,809,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,509,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average of $34.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $38.37.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,704.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

