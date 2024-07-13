Aion One Day Volume Reaches $156.11 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $156.11 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00080744 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00023233 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00010614 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000096 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.