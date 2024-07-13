Algebris UK Ltd Acquires 2,671,236 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Algebris UK Ltd raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 195.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,034,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,671,236 shares during the quarter. Annaly Capital Management makes up about 23.4% of Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $87,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE NLY traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $20.42. 7,193,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,700,835. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.54. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -268.04%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.