Algebris UK Ltd Invests $6.94 Million in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 145,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,938,000. Brighthouse Financial accounts for 1.9% of Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Algebris UK Ltd owned approximately 0.23% of Brighthouse Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,362,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 667,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,663,000 after purchasing an additional 119,345 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 295.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 147,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 110,397 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,061,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,200,000 after purchasing an additional 45,938 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth $2,278,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Brighthouse Financial

In other Brighthouse Financial news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $298,608.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,101.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,052. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $298,608.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,101.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,118. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.09. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $56.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.77.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 23.49% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

