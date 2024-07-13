Algebris UK Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Algebris UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,872 shares during the period. Q2 accounts for approximately 0.8% of Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings in Q2 were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Q2 by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,368,000 after acquiring an additional 487,111 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,078,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,386,000 after purchasing an additional 398,871 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 0.7% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,218,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,627,000 after buying an additional 15,510 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Q2 by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,852,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,363,000 after buying an additional 235,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Q2 by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,640,000 after acquiring an additional 140,251 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Q2 news, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 3,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $216,676.62. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 352,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,574,363.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $450,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 363,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,224,075.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 3,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $216,676.62. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 352,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,574,363.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,637 shares of company stock worth $5,675,220 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on QTWO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Q2 from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Q2 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.53.

Q2 Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE QTWO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.61. The company had a trading volume of 976,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,921. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.60 and a beta of 1.55. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $67.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.97 and its 200-day moving average is $51.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $165.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.58 million. Equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

