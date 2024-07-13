Algebris UK Ltd Makes New Investment in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000. W.W. Grainger makes up about 0.2% of Algebris UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GWW. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Baird R W downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

GWW traded up $14.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $918.46. 341,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,801. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $674.41 and a one year high of $1,034.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $923.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $931.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.61 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.19 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.64%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

