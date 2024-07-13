Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Given New $10.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALIT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Alight in a report on Monday, July 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Alight in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Alight from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Alight from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.61.

ALIT stock opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Alight has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.41 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alight will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Katie J. Rooney sold 47,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $340,220.61. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,880,753 shares in the company, valued at $20,482,153.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Alight by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alight by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alight by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its position in shares of Alight by 15.4% during the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 19,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Alight by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 60,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

