Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $330.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a mixed rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $346.50.

Align Technology Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of ALGN opened at $242.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.43. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $413.20. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.66.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $997.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 396,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,669,000 after buying an additional 40,406 shares in the last quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 48,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,608 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Align Technology by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 58,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Align Technology by 9.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,866,000 after purchasing an additional 90,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

