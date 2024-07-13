ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.65 Million

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) traded 84% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. In the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. One ALL BEST ICO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ALL BEST ICO has a market capitalization of $8.65 million and approximately $125,826.50 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ALL BEST ICO Profile

ALL BEST ICO was first traded on October 24th, 2021. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 1,534,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,204,603 tokens. The Reddit community for ALL BEST ICO is https://reddit.com/r/allbestico/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico. ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com.

ALL BEST ICO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. ALL BEST ICO has a current supply of 1,534,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ALL BEST ICO is 0.05080437 USD and is down -2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $112,234.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://allbestico.com/.”

