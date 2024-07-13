Allen Investment Management LLC Buys 77,885 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 903,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,885 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 4.8% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $384,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,652,862,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in S&P Global by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,502,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,423,762,000 after buying an additional 616,732 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 575,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,339,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,502,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $662,013,000 after purchasing an additional 294,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,624,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,060,000 after purchasing an additional 279,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:SPGI traded up $5.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $478.32. 1,355,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $481.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.40.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.60.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

