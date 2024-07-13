Allen Investment Management LLC Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Allen Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 67.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,133 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 743.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target (down previously from $290.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.89.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of Datadog stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.80. 2,863,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,285,966. The company has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 399.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.74. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $26,332,092.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,517,854.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $26,332,092.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,517,854.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $1,176,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,574,314.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 881,530 shares of company stock worth $106,911,095. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

