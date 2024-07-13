Allen Investment Management LLC Has $34.65 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,664,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,537 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $34,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 582,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after buying an additional 29,671 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 389,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after buying an additional 20,202 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 614.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.19. 3,456,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,861,422. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.59. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 62.77%. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

