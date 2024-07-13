Allen Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,921 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.9% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $152,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $275.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,729,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,560. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $277.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

