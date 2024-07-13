Allen Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 616,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,410 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $13,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 536,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 88,236 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,070,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,366,000 after acquiring an additional 80,581 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $5,212,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 225,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 66,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3,380.9% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 553,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,964,000 after acquiring an additional 537,964 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSLX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.86. 224,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,150. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 47.16%. The firm had revenue of $117.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

