Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 230 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Allen Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,891.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,891.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,478,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,429. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.78. The company has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $142.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.71%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.