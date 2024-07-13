Allen Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Allen Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 80.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,780 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $55.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,504. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.01. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $46.46 and a 52-week high of $95.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.41 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 87.75% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

