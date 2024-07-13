Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GOOGL. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alphabet from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $195.06.

GOOGL opened at $185.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,988 shares of company stock worth $21,015,755 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

