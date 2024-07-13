Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Update

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the June 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Alps Alpine Trading Down 2.0 %

APELY traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.49. The company had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.05. Alps Alpine has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $20.90.

Alps Alpine Company Profile

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Components, Sensor Communication, Module Systems, and Logistics. The company's products for the consumer, industrial equipment, and IoT markets include TACT switches, worker condition monitoring systems, HAPTIC reactor, actuator for cameras, remote monitoring system for logistics, analog meter monitoring system, resistive position sensor, pressure sensor, air environment sensor module, three-axis geomagnetic sensor, humidity sensor, and pc board mount current sensor.

