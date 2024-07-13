Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Update

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the June 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Alps Alpine Trading Down 2.0 %
APELY traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.49. The company had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.05. Alps Alpine has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $20.90.
