Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE) Trading 0.6% Higher

Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 70.69 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 69.40 ($0.89). Approximately 178,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 90,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69 ($0.88).

The stock has a market capitalization of £56.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,326.67 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 67.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.06, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Alternative Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20,000.00%.

Alternative Income REIT plc aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation linked rent review provisions.

