Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Sells $86,817.28 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $86,817.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,794.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $62.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.92. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $84.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $54.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 78.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ambarella from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ambarella by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Ambarella by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

