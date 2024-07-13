American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

American Bank Stock Performance

AMBK traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.46. The stock had a trading volume of 608 shares, compared to its average volume of 270. American Bank has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $18.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.42.

American Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

American Bank Company Profile

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

