American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th.

AMWD stock opened at $85.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.24. American Woodmark has a 12 month low of $65.01 and a 12 month high of $104.28.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $453.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.80 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 15.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip D. Fracassa purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.66 per share, with a total value of $51,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 265.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,114 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 204.0% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 24.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 20,019 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 46.3% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,239,000 after purchasing an additional 34,735 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

