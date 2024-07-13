AMH Equity Ltd Has $11.12 Million Position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

AMH Equity Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,356,473 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 498,527 shares during the quarter. Orion Group comprises about 10.9% of AMH Equity Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings in Orion Group were worth $11,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 645,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 297,525 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 715.1% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 422,842 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 521.6% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 96,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,907 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

ORN has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Orion Group from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Orion Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

In other news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 40,000 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $360,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 437,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,983.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gordon Scott Thanisch acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $28,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,814.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $360,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 437,734 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,983.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,560 shares of company stock valued at $60,995. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ORN traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.63. 590,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,215. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.40 million, a PE ratio of -27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $160.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

