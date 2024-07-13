AMH Equity Ltd Purchases New Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 330,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000. Infinera comprises 2.0% of AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Infinera as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Infinera by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 548,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 154,904 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Infinera by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,017,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,567 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Infinera by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,281,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,495,000 after purchasing an additional 314,856 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Infinera by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Infinera by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 29,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INFN traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $6.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,327,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,965,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.22. Infinera Co. has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $6.62.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $306.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.73 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INFN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Infinera from $5.40 to $6.65 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Infinera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.55.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

