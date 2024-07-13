AMH Equity Ltd Trims Stake in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)

AMH Equity Ltd reduced its position in shares of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 94,029 shares during the quarter. AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings in Xtant Medical were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research increased their target price on Xtant Medical from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Xtant Medical Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of Xtant Medical stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.45.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter.

Xtant Medical Profile

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc provides regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons. It offers OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSelect DBM Putty to mold into any shape and compressed into bony voids; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty to deliver handling properties and ensure patient safety through validated terminal sterilization; 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone; OsteoFactor, a processed allograft that contains retained growth factors found within the endosteum layer of allograft bone; OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix; and nanOss family of products that provide osteoconductive nano-structured hydroxyapatite and an engineered extracellular matrix bioscaffold collagen carrier.

Further Reading

