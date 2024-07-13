Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.28

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.28 and last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 905707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 234.06%. The firm had revenue of $659.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 91,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.