ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Short Interest Update

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ANA Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ALNPY stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.77. 745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.08. ANA has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $4.93.

Get ANA alerts:

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ANA had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that ANA will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ANA

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.