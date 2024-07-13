Analysts Set Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Target Price at $16.90

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.90.

Several research firms have issued reports on BILI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays raised shares of Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.90 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Get Bilibili alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Bilibili

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

Bilibili Trading Down 5.2 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,849,000. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,632,000. SIH Partners LLLP lifted its position in Bilibili by 761.2% during the first quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 486,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 429,760 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,918,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Bilibili by 10.2% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 323,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $16.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.85. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average is $12.52.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $791.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.06 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.41% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bilibili

(Get Free Report

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.