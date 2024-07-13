Analysts Set Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Target Price at $296.14

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $296.29.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTW. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gillson Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 253,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,166,000 after purchasing an additional 54,361 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 74,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,042,000 after purchasing an additional 28,046 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,455,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $264.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.90. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $195.29 and a 1 year high of $278.86. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

