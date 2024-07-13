Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a growth of 393.8% from the June 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 674,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Anglo American Price Performance

OTCMKTS NGLOY traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 82,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,497. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,733.33.

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.