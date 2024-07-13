Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Short Interest Update

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the June 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Apollo Silver Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of APGOF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.14. 33,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,411. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11. Apollo Silver has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.16.
About Apollo Silver
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Apollo Silver
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What is a SEC Filing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Trading Halts Explained
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.