Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APLD. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Applied Digital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Friday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Digital has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.40.

NASDAQ:APLD opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71. Applied Digital has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $11.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $850.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 4.56.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.40). Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 75.46% and a negative net margin of 61.84%. The business had revenue of $43.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.36 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Digital will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLD. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Applied Digital by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Applied Digital by 380.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Applied Digital by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Applied Digital by 4.2% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 250,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

