Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Lowered to $99.00 at UBS Group

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on APTV. Barclays dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.00.

Aptiv Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of APTV opened at $72.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $113.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aptiv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 305.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

