ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Cut to C$32.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ARX. ATB Capital raised their price objective on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARC Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$30.21.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARX

ARC Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

ARX stock opened at C$23.88 on Wednesday. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$18.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.52.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.17). ARC Resources had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 1.9710258 earnings per share for the current year.

ARC Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ARC Resources

In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Victor Berrett sold 23,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.67, for a total transaction of C$597,961.59. In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Victor Berrett sold 23,293 shares of ARC Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.67, for a total transaction of C$597,961.59. Also, Director Hugh Hegeler Connett acquired 1,500 shares of ARC Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,315.95. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,705 shares of company stock worth $3,029,226. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ARC Resources

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.