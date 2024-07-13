Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,086 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,611,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $788,086,000 after buying an additional 58,862 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,800,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,614,000 after purchasing an additional 693,608 shares during the period. Davis Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 441.7% in the fourth quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,907,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,054,000 after buying an additional 99,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,496,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACGL traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,557,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,242. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $72.85 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.94. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.87.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

