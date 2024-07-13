Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 872.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,146 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $9,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $420,457,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,325,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,284 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,510,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,848,000 after purchasing an additional 754,434 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 805,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,201,000 after purchasing an additional 450,814 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 523,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,842,000 after acquiring an additional 269,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.28. 2,378,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,427,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.68. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

