Ardor (ARDR) Trading 7.4% Higher This Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 13th. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0665 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $66.39 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00043542 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00014296 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00010449 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.