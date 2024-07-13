Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.40

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.40 and traded as high as C$0.49. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 1,379,906 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Argonaut Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Argonaut Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$647.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Argonaut Gold had a negative net margin of 83.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.34%. The business had revenue of C$46.84 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.0134902 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in production and sale of gold, and mine development and exploration businesses in North America. It also explores for silver. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Magino mine property comprising seven patented mining claims, four leased mining claims, and 69 unpatented mining claims totaling 2,204.495 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

