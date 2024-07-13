Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Receives $16.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.77.

ARHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Insider Transactions at Arhaus

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $28,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,544.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $28,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,544.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,555 shares in the company, valued at $9,476,558.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arhaus by 710.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 250,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 219,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 61.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,059,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,856 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 273,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 91,356 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $846,000. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus Stock Performance

Shares of Arhaus stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.58. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 34.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Further Reading

