Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $7,414,000.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $7,414,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $6,517,600.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Kenneth Duda sold 14,416 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.03, for a total transaction of $4,700,048.48.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $361.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $324.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.10 and a 1 year high of $376.50.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $1,405,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $662,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Arista Networks by 32.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Arista Networks by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANET. Bank of America increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.50.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

